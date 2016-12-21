Venture One acquires Elk Grove Village building
Venture One Real Estate through its VK Industrial III LP acquisition fund partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group, has acquired a 56,079 square foot multi-tenant industrial building at 940-950 Greenleaf Ave. in Elk Grove Village. The building features five loading docks, one drive-in-door, 4,149 square feet of office and 26 car parking spaces.
