Tough choice for struggling Elgin VFW post: Time to sell building?
If you walked into the members- and guests-only bar of Elgin VFW Post 1307 on an average Friday night, you'd be lucky to find 10 people. There is no bingo or fish fry anymore, although twice-monthly country line dancing and weekly raffles have survived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,144
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|12 min
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,605
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Earl
|232,001
|Roy O's New Song................."Whining".
|1 hr
|Whiners need WINE
|14
|The Color of Crime in Chicago.
|7 hr
|former democrat
|53
|Are democrats destroyed?
|7 hr
|DEAD AS JFK
|51
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC