The Guess Who, Kool and the Gang highlight Elk Grove summer concert series

The Guess Who, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Rodney Atkins and Kool and the Gang will highlight Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics concert series next year, officials announced. Canadian band The Guess Who, with hits such as "These Eyes," "No Sugar Tonight," and "American Woman," will headline the July 4 concert and fireworks display at Rotary Park.

