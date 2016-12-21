The Guess Who, Kool and the Gang highlight Elk Grove summer concert series
The Guess Who, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Rodney Atkins and Kool and the Gang will highlight Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics concert series next year, officials announced. Canadian band The Guess Who, with hits such as "These Eyes," "No Sugar Tonight," and "American Woman," will headline the July 4 concert and fireworks display at Rotary Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Dudley
|1,465,490
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|loose cannon
|231,875
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|9,907
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|3,486
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|2,319
|Word (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|6,855
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC