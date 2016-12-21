The Guess Who, Kool and the Gang high...

The Guess Who, Kool and the Gang highlight Elk Grove summer concert series

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Daily Herald

The Guess Who, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Rodney Atkins and Kool and the Gang will highlight Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics concert series next year, officials announced. Canadian band The Guess Who, with hits such as "These Eyes," "No Sugar Tonight," and "American Woman," will headline the July 4 concert and fireworks display at Rotary Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Dudley 1,465,490
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min loose cannon 231,875
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr Susanm 9,907
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 2 hr PEllen 3,486
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 2 hr PEllen 2,319
Word (Dec '08) 2 hr PEllen 6,855
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,560
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,161 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC