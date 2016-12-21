Negligence Complaint Ties Lung Paralysis to Improper Placement of Regional Block
Leonard F. Ciangi alleges anesthesiologist Michael Nikolov, MD, of Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., failed to take adequate precaution in the placement of an anesthesia needle during the 2008 surgery to repair the plaintiff's right rotator cuff, thereby resulting in a permanent injury to his right lung. Originally filed in 2010, the complaint was voluntarily dismissed with leave on Nov. 17, 2015, and then re-filed last month.
