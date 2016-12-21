Many U.S. children do not receive evi...

Many U.S. children do not receive evidence-based care for obesity despite USPSTF recommendations

Six years following the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendation that clinicians screen and treat children age six and older for obesity, most U.S. children still do not receive evidence-based care for obesity. The finding comes alongside key recommendations for next steps to address the epidemic in a new consensus report representing the input of 43 multidisciplinary, cross-sector stakeholders, including clinical, scientific, policy and insurance experts.

