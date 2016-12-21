Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park charged in other cases
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park charged in other cases. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
A registered child sex offender from Elk Grove Village, who prosecutors say sexually abused a 9-year-old boy last month in a Bartlett park, faces new charges. Ryan French, 35, was ordered held on no bail Thursday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of another 9-year-old boy and the attempted criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Cut his hands and pecker off
