Man accused of molesting boy in Bartl...

Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park charged in other cases

There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park charged in other cases. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

A registered child sex offender from Elk Grove Village, who prosecutors say sexually abused a 9-year-old boy last month in a Bartlett park, faces new charges. Ryan French, 35, was ordered held on no bail Thursday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of another 9-year-old boy and the attempted criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ford

Chicago, IL

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Cut his hands and pecker off
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min ritedownthemiddle 1,465,487
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min loose cannon 231,875
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr Susanm 9,907
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 hr PEllen 3,486
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 2 hr PEllen 2,319
Word (Dec '08) 2 hr PEllen 6,855
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,560
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,161 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC