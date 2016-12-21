Lake Zurich Hackney's could be replaced by gas station, homes
Another plan has surfaced to replace Hackney's restaurant at Rand and Old Rand roads in Lake Zurich, this time featuring a gasoline station and townhouses. Another preliminary plan has surfaced to replace Hackney's restaurant at Rand and Old Rand roads in Lake Zurich, this time featuring a gasoline station and townhouses.
