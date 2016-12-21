How to help Dist. 54's Community Closet, food pantries
Elk Grove Village-based Videojet Technologies recently gave more than 500 nonperishable food items to the District 54 Food Pantry at Mead Junior High. District 54 knows that in order for students to succeed in school, their basic needs must be met.
