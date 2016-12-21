Heading Into The New Year With No Home
A countdown sign hangs on the wall at North Side Housing and Supportive Services' Interim Housing Program for Men in Uptown.On Dec. 7, there were 9 days left until the day the shelter planned to have all residents moved out, a week before it will close its doors for good. A men's homeless shelter on Chicago's North Side is scheduled to close days before Christmas, and staff members are reckoning with the reality that many participants lack options as the weather turns dangerously cold.
