Facing threat of lawsuit, Elk Grove will rescind support for Rauner agenda

Elk Grove Village's mayor and board of trustees will rescind their support for Gov. Bruce Rauner's "Turnaround Agenda" amid the threat of a lawsuit from a suburban-based labor union. Neither village officials nor a representative of International Union of Operating Engineers 150 on Wednesday would discuss the basis for a potential lawsuit stemming from the board's April 2015 vote backing the Republican governor's plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.