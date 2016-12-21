Facing threat of lawsuit, Elk Grove will rescind support for Rauner agenda
Elk Grove Village's mayor and board of trustees will rescind their support for Gov. Bruce Rauner's "Turnaround Agenda" amid the threat of a lawsuit from a suburban-based labor union. Neither village officials nor a representative of International Union of Operating Engineers 150 on Wednesday would discuss the basis for a potential lawsuit stemming from the board's April 2015 vote backing the Republican governor's plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Dudley
|1,465,490
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|loose cannon
|231,875
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|9,907
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|3,486
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|2,319
|Word (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|6,855
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC