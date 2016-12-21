Dollhouse at Hoffman Estates children...

Dollhouse at Hoffman Estates children's hospital a 2-year labor of love

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The 13-room, three-story Victorian dollhouse unveiled last week as an inspiration for recovering children at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women's & Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates is a bit of a miracle. The dollhouse -- commissioned to look like a historic home in New England -- was donated to Alexian Brothers even before the Women's & Children's Hospital opened in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,467,085
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Dr Phil 232,142
I'm glad Jerry Thompson cheated on me cause he ... 4 hr Linda-s A Slut 4
"I regret," she announced with a smile,..... 4 hr Im AnnointedWTruth 6
Beaner Beater 6 hr Lower-end 13
Confidence in military preparing. 6 hr Forrest Gump 5
Make Melrose Park great again 7 hr cgs 26
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC