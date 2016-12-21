Cook County OKs tax incentives for Elk Grove Village company

An Elk Grove Village manufacturer is one of eight Cook County business approved for tax incentives Wednesday that officials say will help save existing jobs and create new ones. The incentives for Savage Brothers, 1825 Greenleaf Ave., Elk Grove Village, are expected to create 5-10 new full-time jobs, retain 59 full-time jobs and support 12-15 construction jobs.

