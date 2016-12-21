Cook County OKs tax incentives for El...

Cook County OKs tax incentives for Elk Grove Village company

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Daily Herald

An Elk Grove Village manufacturer is one of eight Cook County business approved for tax incentives Wednesday that officials say will help save existing jobs and create new ones. The incentives for Savage Brothers, 1825 Greenleaf Ave., Elk Grove Village, are expected to create 5-10 new full-time jobs, retain 59 full-time jobs and support 12-15 construction jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min VetnorsGate 1,466,144
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) 12 min TOXIC COPS 1,169
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Jemz5248 62,605
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Earl 232,001
Roy O's New Song................."Whining". 1 hr Whiners need WINE 14
The Color of Crime in Chicago. 7 hr former democrat 53
Are democrats destroyed? 7 hr DEAD AS JFK 51
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC