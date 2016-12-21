Bunting Magnetics Co. hires human resources manager
Bunting Magnetics Co., the leader in magnet and magnetic equipment design, manufacturing and distribution, announced the appointment of Suzanne Hurst as the company's Human Resources Manager. Suzanne brings more than ten years of experience to the position.
