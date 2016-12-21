Bridge Development sells Elk Grove building
Bridge Development Partners, LLC sold three industrial facilities -- including one in ELk Grove Village -- totaling 539,440 square feet for a total of $64.3 million to an undisclosed institutional buyer. The properties averaged 92.2 percent occupancy at the time of sale, with more than eight years of weighted average lease term remaining.
