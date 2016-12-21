Audit: No documentation Elk Grove tru...

Audit: No documentation Elk Grove trustees qualify for pension

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Daily Herald

An audit shows Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson provided required documentation to participate in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, but trustees did not. The board is, back row from left, Sam Lissner, Jeff Franke, Pat Feichter, James Petri, and front row, Nancy Czarnik, Mayor Craig Johnson and Chris Prochno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm glad Jerry Thompson cheated on me cause he ... 18 min HowYaTakeIT 6
Roy O's New Song................."Whining". 24 min I Like Wine-Whiner 18
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 55 min INFOWARZ 232,227
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,467,593
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr ffffffff 62,607
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 5 hr Well Well 104,632
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Ize Found 71,267
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC