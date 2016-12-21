After Hours: Dec. 12, 2016
Members of Chamber630 welcomed Farmers Insurance Rudolph Agency to the Woodridge community with a ribbon cutting celebration. Owner Toyas Rudolph opened her new business at 7501 S. Lemont Road.
