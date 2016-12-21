A #TBT look back at winter activities...

A #TBT look back at winter activities in the 1970s

Thursday Dec 29

In this gallery we look at the various ways people entertained themselves in the dead of winter back in the early 1970s. Frozen ponds and lakes provided the venue for the bulk of winter activities throughout the suburbs.

