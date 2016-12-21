O'Hare runway rotation will go away at Christmas

An overnight runway rotation experiment that's given thousands of residents near O'Hare International Airport some peace from jet noise will end Dec. 25, and an extension is unlikely, at least in the short-term. The city needs to analyze data when the six-month test expires and federal rules prevent an automatic renewal, Chicago Department of Aviation planners said Wednesday at an O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission committee meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.