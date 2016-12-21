Images: A look back at holiday lights contest winners
The 2016 winner will be crowned in mid-December and will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. Dante Fiandaca, the 2015 contest winner, had about 19,000 lights on his home at 6 Grayhawk Court in Algonquin.
