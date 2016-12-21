Elk Grove promotes Walsh to police chief

Elk Grove promotes Walsh to police chief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Effective Thursday, Charles Walsh will oversee operations of the village's police department, which has 90 sworn officers and 23 civilian staff members. Walsh, a deputy chief for the last four years, has worked his way up through the ranks, starting as a patrol officer in April 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min ritedownthemiddle 1,465,487
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min loose cannon 231,875
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr Susanm 9,907
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 hr PEllen 3,486
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 2 hr PEllen 2,319
Word (Dec '08) 2 hr PEllen 6,855
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,560
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,161 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC