Elk Grove promotes Walsh to police chief
Effective Thursday, Charles Walsh will oversee operations of the village's police department, which has 90 sworn officers and 23 civilian staff members. Walsh, a deputy chief for the last four years, has worked his way up through the ranks, starting as a patrol officer in April 1991.
