Elk Grove holding holiday decorating contest

Judging for Elk Grove Village's annual Holiday House Decorating Contest will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. To enter, email [email protected] or call 257-1136 and leave your name, address, and phone number. Deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 12. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.

