Elk Grove holding holiday decorating contest
Judging for Elk Grove Village's annual Holiday House Decorating Contest will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. To enter, email [email protected] or call 257-1136 and leave your name, address, and phone number. Deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 12. Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Dudley
|1,465,490
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|loose cannon
|231,875
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|9,907
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|3,486
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|2,319
|Word (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|PEllen
|6,855
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC