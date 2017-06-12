Relief comes to Elk City residents following tornadoes

The oil and natural gas industry in Elk City are joining with neighbors, loved ones and the community to help the city and surrounding areas recover after damaging tornadoes hit the area May 17. "Many in the oil and gas industry call Elk City home," Chad Warmington, president of the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association or OKOGA, said. "Some oil field workers lost their homes and others saw first-hand the damage to their favorite community stops and gathering places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.