Wisconsin, Oklahoma communities rally to recover from devastating tornadoes

More than a week after two deadly tornadoes leveled homes and forever altered lives in Elk City, Oklahoma, and Chetek, Wisconsin, the communities are slowly but surely working to get back to normal. The tornadoes struck as part of a widespread severe weather outbreak on Tuesday, May 16, which saw 33 tornado reports scattered from Wisconsin to Texas.

