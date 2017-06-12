Small Changes Begin Today For Elk City Relief Efforts
Starting today, the donation site for Elk City tornado relief is moving from the Elk City Chamber of Commerce to the Church of Christ at 3rd and Jefferson. If you're still needing assistance from Red Cross case workers, today is their last day on site from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Over the last few days, residents affected by the storms have been able to dump their debris free of charge.
