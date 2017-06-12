OSU Vet Hospital Aids Two Elk City Horses After Tornado
As tornado victims in Elk City work to recover, two horses hurt in the storm that hit earlier in the week are getting the medical attention they need nearly 200 miles from home. The horses have been at the OSU Veterinary Hospital for a few days, and the care they're getting is free thanks to OSU Animal Relief Fund.
