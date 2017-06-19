Oklahoma Business Briefs for May 24
The Oklahoma Insurance Department's Anti-Fraud Division has received complaints about suspicious phone calls to storm victims in Elk City and Perkins. The perpetrators falsely claim to represent several well-known insurance companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kalbies big fat boobies
|3 hr
|Tatisha Ray
|1
|Josh White (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Alyssa
|49
|Ashley Lackey
|21 hr
|YoUkNoWwHo
|6
|Rainbows
|Thu
|sayrebear
|10
|Chantell's Chambless is pregnant and it's no su...
|Thu
|Tatisha Ray
|27
|Any ladies looking for fun tonight
|Wed
|Jaredhale
|1
|Any girls willing
|Wed
|Jamesjon14
|34
Find what you want!
Search Elk City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC