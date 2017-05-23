Insurance officials: Storm victims in Elk City, Perkins being targeted by scam artists
The Oklahoma Insurance Department's Anti-Fraud Division says it has received complaints about suspicious phone calls to storm victims in Elk City and Perkins. Officials say the scammers falsely claim to represent several well-known insurance companies and demand to inspect the customer's roof.
