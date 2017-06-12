Elk City Recovering Piece By Piece
Families in Elk City got a scare one week after a devastating tornado tore through town. The city said it would start charging them for dropping off debris at local landfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any girls willing
|2 hr
|Pepe
|4
|Curious
|3 hr
|Lady108
|3
|Big boobies on kelbie
|6 hr
|Latisha
|37
|Anyone in elk
|7 hr
|Elk Citian
|12
|Matt Trotter
|8 hr
|Roma69
|1
|Who wants to do it
|10 hr
|hornyteen
|2
|Matt Brown
|19 hr
|Elron
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elk City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC