DRC confirms 2 new cases of Ebola

Tuesday May 23

World Health Organization says tests reflected the disease's presence in the body of the victim - one of nine people in the remote northern corner of the country to contract hemorrhagic fever since April 22. According to Reuters , the WHO's DRC spokesman Eugene Kabamba said that Likati "is in a very remote zone, very forested, so we are a little lucky". According to the official World Health Organization announcement on the case, Dr. Kalenda stated, "Of the five blood specimens taken from suspected cases and analyzed at INRB, one has tested positive for Ebola virus using real-time polymerase chain reaction".

