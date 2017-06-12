Dozens injured across Oklahoma from severe storms, state of emergency in effect

A girl walks past homes coated in insulation blown onto rooftops, fences, and lawns from a neighboring house in the Fairway Addition. Gov. Mary Fallin and local officials tour a neighborhood on the south side of Elk City on Wednesday, one day after a tornado hit the small residential area near the golf course and heavily damaged or destroyed most of the homes on Clubhouse Drive.

