Dozens injured across Oklahoma from s...

Dozens injured across Oklahoma from severe storms, state of emergency in effect

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: NewsOK.com

A girl walks past homes coated in insulation blown onto rooftops, fences, and lawns from a neighboring house in the Fairway Addition. Gov. Mary Fallin and local officials tour a neighborhood on the south side of Elk City on Wednesday, one day after a tornado hit the small residential area near the golf course and heavily damaged or destroyed most of the homes on Clubhouse Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any girls willing 2 hr Pepe 4
Curious 3 hr Lady108 3
Big boobies on kelbie 6 hr Latisha 37
Anyone in elk 7 hr Elk Citian 12
Matt Trotter 8 hr Roma69 1
Who wants to do it 10 hr hornyteen 2
Matt Brown 19 hr Elron 3
See all Elk City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk City Forum Now

Elk City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Elk City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC