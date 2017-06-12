71 Injured, 1 Killed In This Week's O...

71 Injured, 1 Killed In This Week's Oklahoma Storms, Authorities Say

There are 3 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Saturday May 20, titled 71 Injured, 1 Killed In This Week's Oklahoma Storms, Authorities Say. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Seventy-one people were treated for injuries and one person killed during this week's storms, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. A news release states 71 injuries were treated by area hospitals as a result of the storms moving through Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
medcare

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Saturday May 20
Just wait until that serial killing telephone repairman descends on them and their vehicle starts beeping, their house starts beeping and all the help they get is from psychobabbling inbreed Okies who know for a fact they have no criminals because they've got Jesus and everyone wants to move there and own guns that are illegal to use and pray to a God that keeps you beat down and terrorized all the time and that operates fake charities.

The hAARP machines will help them recover better than the tire ripping.

And, while they are busy recovering, it's a good time to inoculate them with political philosophy that basically states no individual is worth any thing and all members of the state should be praised and worshiped for not doing their job. Jesus says so.

Maybe they'll get some of that Illuminati loving Jesus in the heart and beat them into submission..

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
jbe

Dallas, TX

#2 Monday May 22
medcare wrote:
Just wait until that serial killing telephone repairman descends on them and their vehicle starts beeping, their house starts beeping and all the help they get is from psychobabbling inbreed Okies who know for a fact they have no criminals because they've got Jesus and everyone wants to move there and own guns that are illegal to use and pray to a God that keeps you beat down and terrorized all the time and that operates fake charities.

The hAARP machines will help them recover better than the tire ripping.

And, while they are busy recovering, it's a good time to inoculate them with political philosophy that basically states no individual is worth any thing and all members of the state should be praised and worshiped for not doing their job. Jesus says so.

Maybe they'll get some of that Illuminati loving Jesus in the heart and beat them into submission..
That's the most ignorant and stupid thing I've ever read in my life....not to mention you have no spelling or grammar knowledge.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pickles McGee

United States

#3 Monday May 22
medcare wrote:
Just wait until that serial killing telephone repairman descends on them and their vehicle starts beeping, their house starts beeping and all the help they get is from psychobabbling inbreed Okies who know for a fact they have no criminals because they've got Jesus and everyone wants to move there and own guns that are illegal to use and pray to a God that keeps you beat down and terrorized all the time and that operates fake charities.

The hAARP machines will help them recover better than the tire ripping.

And, while they are busy recovering, it's a good time to inoculate them with political philosophy that basically states no individual is worth any thing and all members of the state should be praised and worshiped for not doing their job. Jesus says so.

Maybe they'll get some of that Illuminati loving Jesus in the heart and beat them into submission..
Preach on sista.
This tire ripping has got to stop!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any girls willing 2 hr Pepe 4
Curious 3 hr Lady108 3
Big boobies on kelbie 6 hr Latisha 37
Anyone in elk 7 hr Elk Citian 12
Matt Trotter 8 hr Roma69 1
Who wants to do it 10 hr hornyteen 2
Matt Brown 19 hr Elron 3
See all Elk City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk City Forum Now

Elk City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Elk City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC