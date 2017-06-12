71 Injured, 1 Killed In This Week's Oklahoma Storms, Authorities Say
There are 3 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Saturday May 20, titled 71 Injured, 1 Killed In This Week's Oklahoma Storms, Authorities Say. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Seventy-one people were treated for injuries and one person killed during this week's storms, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. A news release states 71 injuries were treated by area hospitals as a result of the storms moving through Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
#1 Saturday May 20
Just wait until that serial killing telephone repairman descends on them and their vehicle starts beeping, their house starts beeping and all the help they get is from psychobabbling inbreed Okies who know for a fact they have no criminals because they've got Jesus and everyone wants to move there and own guns that are illegal to use and pray to a God that keeps you beat down and terrorized all the time and that operates fake charities.
The hAARP machines will help them recover better than the tire ripping.
And, while they are busy recovering, it's a good time to inoculate them with political philosophy that basically states no individual is worth any thing and all members of the state should be praised and worshiped for not doing their job. Jesus says so.
Maybe they'll get some of that Illuminati loving Jesus in the heart and beat them into submission..
#2 Monday May 22
That's the most ignorant and stupid thing I've ever read in my life....not to mention you have no spelling or grammar knowledge.
United States
#3 Monday May 22
Preach on sista.
This tire ripping has got to stop!
