Seven inmates injured in fight at Okl...

Seven inmates injured in fight at Oklahoma prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Seven inmates were injured at the North Fork Correctional Center after a fight broke out inside the prison Friday evening. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the altercation started about 7:30 p.m. Friday when two groups of inmates got into a "verbal confrontation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama's 3rd term...a reality..here's why (Aug '16) 18 hr Kayla 12
Marrage Fri Fappy McSpankerton 2
Elk City Apr 3 Nick the Dick 5
nearest gamestop to elk (Apr '13) Apr 1 Pickles McGee 14
Creepy Women of Walmart Apr 1 Pickles McGee 5
Schools (Sep '08) Mar 31 Earnest T 7
Erick Bank (Apr '08) Mar 31 Checker 16
See all Elk City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk City Forum Now

Elk City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Elk City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC