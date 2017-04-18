Oklahoma small businesses honored at ...

Oklahoma small businesses honored at Oklahoma state Capitol

49 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Three Oklahoma businesses on Tuesday received awards and recognition Tuesday as part of Small Business Day at the state Capitol. Oklahoma City-based Tri-State Industrial Group, Elk City-based Dyna Turn and Tulsa's TRAK-1 received the Lieutenant Governor's Small Business Award of Excellence during the event.

