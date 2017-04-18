Oklahoma small businesses honored at Oklahoma state Capitol
Three Oklahoma businesses on Tuesday received awards and recognition Tuesday as part of Small Business Day at the state Capitol. Oklahoma City-based Tri-State Industrial Group, Elk City-based Dyna Turn and Tulsa's TRAK-1 received the Lieutenant Governor's Small Business Award of Excellence during the event.
Elk City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crazy
|Mon
|looking at
|1
|smokin at lunch time! (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|As I see it
|5
|Obama's 3rd term...a reality..here's why (Aug '16)
|Apr 14
|Kayla
|12
|Marrage
|Apr 14
|Fappy McSpankerton
|2
|Elk City
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|5
|nearest gamestop to elk (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Pickles McGee
|14
|Creepy Women of Walmart
|Apr 1
|Pickles McGee
|5
