Hanson, Graham Nash, Michael Douglas and more added to Jimmy Webb tribute at Carnegie Hall

Tulsa-based sibling trio Hanson, Graham Nash, Liz Callaway and Shelea have been added to the star-studded lineup of performers for "A Celebration Of The Music Of Jimmy Webb: The Cake And The Rain." In addition, Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas has been added to speak at the May 3 event at Carnegie Hall celebrating "America's Songwriter" Jimmy Webb, who hails from Elk City.

