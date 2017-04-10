7 Oklahoma prison inmates injured in North Fork disturbance
Seven inmates at the North Fork Correctional Center in western Oklahoma have been injured in a disturbance at the prison. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a group of inmates verbally confronted a second group of inmates in a cell pod at the Beckham County prison about 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Elk City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 3rd term...a reality..here's why (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|Kayla
|12
|Marrage
|Fri
|Fappy McSpankerton
|2
|Elk City
|Apr 3
|Nick the Dick
|5
|nearest gamestop to elk (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Pickles McGee
|14
|Creepy Women of Walmart
|Apr 1
|Pickles McGee
|5
|Schools (Sep '08)
|Mar 31
|Earnest T
|7
|Erick Bank (Apr '08)
|Mar 31
|Checker
|16
