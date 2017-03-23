Oklahoma inmate dies after being found unresponsive Wednesday
A 52-year-old inmate of the North Fork Correctional Facility died after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday. Prison officials said Stephen Maxwell was taken to an Elk City hospital after prison staff members found him unresponsive.
