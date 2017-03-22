Jimmy Webb to release memoir 'The Cake and the Rain,' to be honored at Carnegie Hall show
Elk City native and legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb will release his memoir "The Cake and the Rain" April 18 via St. Martin's Press. Photo provided NEW YORK, N.Y. - "America's Songwriter" Jimmy Webb, who hails from Elk City, will be honored with a special tribute show May 3 at Carnegie Hall.
