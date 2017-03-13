Four City of Altus employees selected for Oklahoma Municipal Leaguea s leadership program -
Four City of Altus employees are scheduled to begin a series of five classes in April on community leadership and development. The Oklahoma Municipal League has selected Deputy City Clerk Sharon Sutten, Purchasing Agent Linda Mutchler, Electric Director Mike Villareal and Assistant City Manager Matt Wojnowski for the 2017 sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Elk City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merritt teachers (Feb '13)
|9 hr
|living in oklahoma
|55
|Bradey Burge
|9 hr
|Single in elk city
|3
|Oklahoma Police: Meth Mom Molested Her Kids Whi... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Latisha
|122
|Lost (Sep '16)
|Mar 16
|Watcfuleye
|3
|Elk City
|Mar 13
|As I see it
|2
|How did Troy Jones get so rich (Mar '10)
|Mar 13
|give it a rest
|39
|spray painted
|Mar 13
|Art lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elk City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC