Otter seeks to intervene in federal logging lawsuit

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has asked to intervene in a lawsuit involving an environmental group and the U.S. Forest Service over a proposed logging project. Friends of the Clearwater filed a lawsuit in November challenging the Forest Service's analysis that found logging and other work in an undeveloped part of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest won't degrade the area or threaten its roadless status and its future as a potential wilderness designation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.