Otter seeks to intervene in federal logging lawsuit
Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has asked to intervene in a lawsuit involving an environmental group and the U.S. Forest Service over a proposed logging project. Friends of the Clearwater filed a lawsuit in November challenging the Forest Service's analysis that found logging and other work in an undeveloped part of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest won't degrade the area or threaten its roadless status and its future as a potential wilderness designation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Elk City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pros and Cons
|26 min
|lol lol
|4
|Future Fakers
|7 hr
|huh?
|3
|The deleater naked
|17 hr
|Juan Carlos
|1
|Kimber bashaw
|19 hr
|wondering
|8
|will koon (Aug '15)
|Feb 18
|mommyof2
|2
|Cops Cap Counterfeiter
|Feb 16
|Doc Holliday
|46
|camargo first state bank (Jan '11)
|Feb 16
|Leisa
|19
Find what you want!
Search Elk City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC