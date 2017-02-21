Otter seeks to intervene in federal l...

Otter seeks to intervene in federal logging lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NewsOK.com

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has asked to intervene in a lawsuit involving an environmental group and the U.S. Forest Service over a proposed logging project. Friends of the Clearwater filed a lawsuit in November challenging the Forest Service's analysis that found logging and other work in an undeveloped part of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest won't degrade the area or threaten its roadless status and its future as a potential wilderness designation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pros and Cons 26 min lol lol 4
Future Fakers 7 hr huh? 3
The deleater naked 17 hr Juan Carlos 1
Kimber bashaw 19 hr wondering 8
will koon (Aug '15) Feb 18 mommyof2 2
Cops Cap Counterfeiter Feb 16 Doc Holliday 46
camargo first state bank (Jan '11) Feb 16 Leisa 19
See all Elk City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Beckham County was issued at February 21 at 2:45PM CST

Elk City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Elk City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC