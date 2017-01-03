Danny Davis' last crop: It was a good one
Danny Davis, a highly respected cotton farmer and an icon in the industry, passed away unexpectedly last fall. He will be missed for his countless contributions to agriculture, his acts of kindness and his friendship.
