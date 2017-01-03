OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Burns Flat
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting which took place early Wednesday morning in Burns Flat. According to the OSBI, an Elk City police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with several occupants inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|🍑anika🍑😷
|3 hr
|RUN
|2
|local organizations against pedophiles/adult pr...
|9 hr
|PBA
|5
|Bullies
|9 hr
|PBA
|18
|5'6 180 pounds....fat????? (Jul '14)
|10 hr
|PBA
|43
|Any GOOD single men looking to settle down.
|11 hr
|disgusted
|12
|fantasy vapors (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|me
|26
|Arbys workers
|21 hr
|lmfao
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elk City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC