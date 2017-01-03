OSBI investigating fatal officer-invo...

OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Burns Flat

Wednesday Dec 21

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting which took place early Wednesday morning in Burns Flat. According to the OSBI, an Elk City police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with several occupants inside.

