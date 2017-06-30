Filing period opens Friday for municpal elections -
On the heels of the annual Fourth of July celebration, those who plan to throw their hats into the ring for elected positions around Bladen County will have the chance to do so beginning Friday. The filing session for the 2017 municipal elections will run through Thursday, July 27, at the Bladen County Board of Elections office, located at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Saying to your face
|10
|Wreck
|Jun 25
|Terry
|1
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC