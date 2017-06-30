Filing period opens Friday for municp...

Filing period opens Friday for municpal elections -

On the heels of the annual Fourth of July celebration, those who plan to throw their hats into the ring for elected positions around Bladen County will have the chance to do so beginning Friday. The filing session for the 2017 municipal elections will run through Thursday, July 27, at the Bladen County Board of Elections office, located at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

