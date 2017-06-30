Candidate Filing Begins Friday for 20...

Candidate Filing Begins Friday for 2017 Elections

Candidate filing for local elections across North Carolina begins at noon Friday and runs through noon Friday, July 21. Local elections are held between September and November, depending on the rules governing particular types of election contests. This year, more than 1,000 contests will be held across the state.

