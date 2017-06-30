Candidate Filing Begins Friday for 2017 Elections
Candidate filing for local elections across North Carolina begins at noon Friday and runs through noon Friday, July 21. Local elections are held between September and November, depending on the rules governing particular types of election contests. This year, more than 1,000 contests will be held across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BladenOnline.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Jul 3
|Saying to your face
|10
|Wreck
|Jun 25
|Terry
|1
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC