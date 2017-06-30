Bladen County Committee of 100 to hold annual meeting -
The Bladen County Committee of 100, Inc. will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, in the Grand Ballroom of the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery in Elizabethtown. The guest speaker will be Chris Lloyd Sr., vice-president of infrastructure and economic development with McGuire Woods Consulting.
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Saying to your face
|10
|Wreck
|Jun 25
|Terry
|1
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
