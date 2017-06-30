Bladen County Committee of 100 to hol...

Bladen County Committee of 100 to hold annual meeting -

Read more: Bladen Journal

The Bladen County Committee of 100, Inc. will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, in the Grand Ballroom of the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery in Elizabethtown. The guest speaker will be Chris Lloyd Sr., vice-president of infrastructure and economic development with McGuire Woods Consulting.

Elizabethtown, NC

