Trent Martin Jr.

Trent Martin Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to a release from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, 911 calls came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday reporting shots being fired in the 100 block of Carter Road. Two victims -- Gyrell Munn, 43 of Riegelwood, and Tina Simpson, 18 of Riegelwood -- were shot and transported to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they received treatment for non life-threatening wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Fri funfundvierzig 1
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Poll Clarktons baseball team will be Apr '17 hannahbeth2001 1
CA Nails (Feb '16) Feb '16 Dory 1
white man looking for black women (Jan '15) Jan '15 i luv yu 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabethtown, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC