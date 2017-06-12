Trent Martin Jr.
According to a release from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, 911 calls came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday reporting shots being fired in the 100 block of Carter Road. Two victims -- Gyrell Munn, 43 of Riegelwood, and Tina Simpson, 18 of Riegelwood -- were shot and transported to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they received treatment for non life-threatening wounds.
