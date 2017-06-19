The Times, The Towns, The Tales 1931

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: BladenOnline

Jack Cross grew up in Elizabethtown, North Carolina working at the family Hardware store that was located in the building that is currently Leinwands. Born in 1931, life was much slower paced, the town was filled with people that cared for each other, helped each other and everyone acted as if they were a part of your extended family.

