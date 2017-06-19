The Times, The Towns, The Tales 1931
Jack Cross grew up in Elizabethtown, North Carolina working at the family Hardware store that was located in the building that is currently Leinwands. Born in 1931, life was much slower paced, the town was filled with people that cared for each other, helped each other and everyone acted as if they were a part of your extended family.
Elizabethtown Discussions
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 16
|funfundvierzig
|1
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr '17
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
