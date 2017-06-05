Pet Palooza set for June 16 -
Bladen County will host a Pet Palooza for the first time in June to benefit the Bladen County Animal Shelter. The Pet Palooza is set to take place on Friday, June 16, at the National Guard Armory and the Elizabethtown Dog Park located on Swanzy Street in Elizabethtown.
