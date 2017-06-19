Ivanhoe man arrested for robbery, two others sought -
Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said deputies arrested Lonnie Junior Willis, 30, of Ivanhoe on Friday and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. "On Wednesday afternoon, the victim, Donnie Levane Stringfield, 59, of Kelly was robbed by three men at his home," said McVicker.
