Elizabethtown to allow houses of worship in central business district - WWAY TV3

Previously, the roughly 2 block area did not allow churches or places of worship to set up shop, but after deliberation Monday the board decided to allow them with a Special Use Permit. The only dissenter was Councilman Ricky Leinwand who says he is "not against churches in any way, but they don't bring any commerce to the area which is important to a vibrant downtown."

