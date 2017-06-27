Elizabethtown man arrested after shooting girlfriend -
Gunfire erupted on Bohica Drive in Elizabethtown on Thursday morning, and responding Bladen County sheriff's deputies were faced with a conflicting story upon their arrival. "Our 911 Center received a call from a woman reporting she had shot herself," said McVicker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wreck
|Jun 25
|Terry
|1
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|CA Nails (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dory
|1
|white man looking for black women (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|i luv yu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC